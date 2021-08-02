The Mazda2 has been updated and goes on sale in October

The updated Mazda2 has been revealed ahead of its October 1 on-sale date, with prices starting at £16,475 in the UK.

The stylish supermini has been given new trim levels and improved efficiency across its range of 1.5-litre petrol engine outputs.

Engine refinements such as an increased compression ratio and an upgraded exhaust have resulted in CO2 emissions dropping between 11 and 14g/km across the range.

(Mazda)

The engine is also available in three power outputs with the 74bhp entry model available on the lowest-specification SE-L trim. It’s also the only version that doesn’t have a mild hybrid system.

An 89bhp option is available on SE-L, Sport and GT Sport trims with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The top of the range GT Sport Tech trim gets a 113bhp output and is exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

Standard specification across the new Mazda2 range includes satellite navigation, cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity. Sport trim and above includes wireless Apple CarPlay, while GT Sport models get a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

(Mazda)

GT Sport Tech versions add adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK said: “The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles.

“The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.”