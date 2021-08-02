Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Mazda2 has been updated and goes on sale in October

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 2.05pm
(Mazda)
(Mazda)

The updated Mazda2 has been revealed ahead of its October 1 on-sale date, with prices starting at £16,475 in the UK.

The stylish supermini has been given new trim levels and improved efficiency across its range of 1.5-litre petrol engine outputs.

Engine refinements such as an increased compression ratio and an upgraded exhaust have resulted in CO2 emissions dropping between 11 and 14g/km across the range.

Mazda2
(Mazda)

The engine is also available in three power outputs with the 74bhp entry model available on the lowest-specification SE-L trim. It’s also the only version that doesn’t have a mild hybrid system.

An 89bhp option is available on SE-L, Sport and GT Sport trims with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The top of the range GT Sport Tech trim gets a 113bhp output and is exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

Standard specification across the new Mazda2 range includes satellite navigation, cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity. Sport trim and above includes wireless Apple CarPlay, while GT Sport models get a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Mazda2
(Mazda)

GT Sport Tech versions add adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK said: “The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles.

“The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.”

