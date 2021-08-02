These are the classic cars shooting up in value now

The classic car world is a volatile one, that’s for sure. Though firm favourites like the Porsche 911 and BMW E30 3 Series continue to hold their values, we’ve recently seen huge increases in the prices of some slightly more ordinary vehicles.

It’s a reflection of the wider used car market, which is consistently on the rise as demand continues to spike. We’ve picked out some of the cars that are currently spiking in price – and they might not be the ones you expect.

Ford Focus RS (first generation)

The Focus RS won many fans when it hit the scene

Ford’s first-generation Focus really broke the mould for family hatchbacks, bringing quirky styling but – most importantly – a driving experience that outshone all of its competitors. Needless to say, it was expected that a performance-orientated version would deliver and, in the RS, it did.

With a punchy 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox, the RS was a truly exciting road car. Though initially a relatively low-cost car to buy, prices have recently skyrocketed – with good, low mileage examples fetching up to £53,000.

Jeep Cherokee

The Cherokee’s chunky looks help it stand out

Big, boxy SUVs are very much in fashion at the moment and the second-generation Jeep Cherokee – known as the XJ – is very much on-trend. Though its on-road manners might leave a little to be desired, it’s hard not to be charmed by the way the Jeep looks.

Though slightly rough-and-ready examples can be found for less than £2,000, these are few and far between, while the best examples will cost upwards of £5,000.

Nissan Skyline (R34)

The Skyline is a real icon of motoring

Japanese classics are experiencing a real boom across the board, with those who grew up with these iconic models on their bedroom walls now venturing into the used market to buy their childhood heroes.

The R34 Nissan Skyline is easily one of the most iconic. Though most examples will cost well over £35,000, limited-edition versions or those with low miles are now creeping well over the £80,000 barrier and beyond.

Volvo 940

The boxy 940 remains a practical option even today

There was a period – not too long ago, in fact – when Volvo’s big, bargy estate and saloon cars could be picked up for mere hundreds of pounds rather than thousands. These days, a classic Volvo will set you back a considerable chunk of cash – and they’re only getting more expensive.

The 940 is a classic slice of Volvo which is on the rise in terms of price. A mid-range example will cost around £3,000, though clean examples will set you back over £5,500.

Fiat Panda

Fiat’s Panda was a true car for the city

Who would’ve thought that the dinky little Panda would’ve reached such a cult status? It’s fair to say that many Pandas in the UK fell by the wayside due to their tendency to rust, but the ones that have remained now command a real premium.

Though a ratty ‘project’ car might be available for under £1,000, you’re looking in the region of £4,000 for a decent version – and these prices are only heading north.

Volkswagen Golf MK2

The second-generation Golf evolved on from the original

Volkswagen’s tiny first-generation Golf has already hit very heady heights in terms of prices and now it’s the turn of the MK2. The slightly chunkier model has a real following across the UK – particularly the GTI version – though even more regular models are seeing an increase in popularity.

Even not-so-pristine models will cost in the region £4,000, though low-mileage, well-cared-for versions are already nearing £20,000.

Audi 80

The classic Audi 80 featured a variety of different engines

As we’ve already highlighted, even more run-of-the-mill cars are being snapped up by buyers. Take the Audi 80. Though it was once a premium option, prices quickly tumbled but, in recent years, they’ve steadily started to climb.

The 80 Avant – or estate – continues to prove popular alongside saloon, convertible and coupe variants. A clean convertible could cost upwards of £7,000 – though there are some bargains to be had. This is definitely one to get in on now.