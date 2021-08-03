Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Citroen becomes first car manufacturer to introduce British Sign Language across its UK retail network

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 11.19am
Citroen has announced that it will be offering customers visiting its retail sites and aftersales departments the option to communicate with British Sign Language, becoming the first car manufacturer in the UK to do so.

With more than 11 million deaf and hard of hearing people across the UK, Citroen has teamed up with SignLive to deliver a video relay service across its sales and aftersales network. The SignLive system allows deaf and hard of hearing people to communicate using British Sign Language (BSL) via a live video feed that is linked to a fully qualified interpreter.

Citroen has also announced that it will enhance accessibility for the deaf community through BSL implementation across its UK advertising.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “At Citroën we are inspired by our customers, and this philosophy is at the root of our ‘The French Car that Speaks your Language’ campaign. We understand the needs of our customers and work to exceed those expectations through our products and services.

“By partnering with SignLive, we once again demonstrate how our customers inspire our thoughts and actions as we improve the way we serve deaf and hard of hearing people. The nationwide adoption of SignLive across Citroën UK’s retailers will transform the car buying process for thousands of motorists, ensuring that it’s not only our products that deliver comfort and serenity for all – the customer experience does as well.”

The service can be accessed via an internet browser or dedicated app, relayed through a phone or tablet.

Users simply have to press ‘call’ on the SignLive app to instantly connect them to an interpreter who can then help to relay conversations between the customer and Citroen. The tablets used are kept inside the retail premises and staff can use these to call an interpreter too.

Users typically have to wait between five and 20 seconds to be connected to an interpreter. All Citroen employees have received additional training to ensure that they’re up to speed with SignLive’s services, too.

