Five unregistered Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines are going back up for sale

Bentley is putting five examples of one of its ‘most unique and distinguished models’ back up for sale.

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner was a modern coachbuilt car, making it incredibly rare and designed for customers ‘seeking the finest in luxury limousine transportation’.

These five examples were handbuilt by the firm in 2015 and delivered to a customer in the United Arab Emirates, but they were never used or registered for the road.

(Bentley)

Production of the Mulsanne ended last year, so these models are likely the last chance to own a ‘new’ Mulsanne.

Each of the five has its own unique style, with most having a two-tone exterior paint job such as the silver and blue combination seen in the photos here. However, one has an all-black exterior.

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine was built to provide all four passengers with equal comfort and was inspired by luxury private air travel, with two rear-facing seats.

(Bentley)

There is a bottle cooler with crystal flutes and a drinks cabinet with bespoke crystal tumblers between the seats, while ‘picnic tables’ let passengers work on the move.

Mulliner adapted a custom heating and ventilation system that allows each of the passengers to control their own microclimate without affecting others. Meanwhile, the dividing screen between the driver and the rear cabin has electrochromic glass that can go from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button.

The engine is Bentley’s traditional 6.25-litre twin-turbo V8, making 505bhp and 1,020Nm of torque.