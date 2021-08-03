Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Five unregistered Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines are going back up for sale

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 12.01pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley is putting five examples of one of its ‘most unique and distinguished models’ back up for sale.

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner was a modern coachbuilt car, making it incredibly rare and designed for customers ‘seeking the finest in luxury limousine transportation’.

These five examples were handbuilt by the firm in 2015 and delivered to a customer in the United Arab Emirates, but they were never used or registered for the road.

Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner
(Bentley)

Production of the Mulsanne ended last year, so these models are likely the last chance to own a ‘new’ Mulsanne.

Each of the five has its own unique style, with most having a two-tone exterior paint job such as the silver and blue combination seen in the photos here. However, one has an all-black exterior.

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine was built to provide all four passengers with equal comfort and was inspired by luxury private air travel, with two rear-facing seats.

Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner
(Bentley)

There is a bottle cooler with crystal flutes and a drinks cabinet with bespoke crystal tumblers between the seats, while ‘picnic tables’ let passengers work on the move.

Mulliner adapted a custom heating and ventilation system that allows each of the passengers to control their own microclimate without affecting others. Meanwhile, the dividing screen between the driver and the rear cabin has electrochromic glass that can go from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button.

The engine is Bentley’s traditional 6.25-litre twin-turbo V8, making 505bhp and 1,020Nm of torque.

