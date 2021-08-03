Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Honda says goodbye to the NSX with limited-edition Type S model

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 12.59pm
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda has announced that the NSX will go out of production next year with a new, high-performance Type S model.

Limited to just 350 units, every model produced for 2022 at the firm’s Performance Manufacturing Centre in Ohio, USA, will be a Type S.

The car is currently only being teased so details are limited, but it will make its full debut at Monterey Car Week on August 12.

The standard road car is a petrol-electric hybrid, combining a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with three electric motors to produce 565bhp, so expect the Type S to have around 600bhp.

Jon Ikeda, vice president of Acura, Honda’s luxury and performance arm in America, said: “Acura is a performance brand, a company of enthusiasts, and we will continue moving forward, actively investigating what the next generation of sports cars should be in an electrified era.”

Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales, said: “NSX has played a critical role in reestablishing Acura as a performance brand and the return of Type S.

Honda NSX Type S
(Honda)

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm in the market and we aren’t done yet; there’s more to come as Type S becomes the pinnacle expression of performance across the Acura lineup.”

Honda has a long history of producing special edition performance cars, with the first generation NSX getting 51-run Zanardi Edition, 483-strong NSX-R, and the previous Type S, which saw 209 built between 1997 and 2001.

Full details about the technical specification of the car, as well as pricing and equipment, will be released after the car’s debut on August 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier