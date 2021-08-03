Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Audi RS3 sets new Nurburgring lap record for the compact class

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 4.17pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

The Audi RS3 has claimed a Nurburgring lap record for the compact class.

Times are all unofficially measured by manufacturers, but the German firm is claiming a time of seven minutes and 40.748 seconds.

The lap time was set by Frank Stippler, a racing and development driver for Audi, beating the previous record by almost five seconds.

Under the bonnet of the new RS3 sits a 394bhp five-cylinder engine that results in a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 180mph top speed.

The firm says the key update that contributed to the lap record was the torque splitter, which can distribute power between the rear wheels individually. In corners, it distributes power to the wheel on the outside with the most grip, improving cornering performance.

Coupled with the new performance driving mode, which has unique engine and transmission characteristics optimised for track driving, Stippler says the difference between the new car and the previous generation is ‘a quantum leap in terms of agile driving’.

Marvin Schwätter, Audi RS 3 technical project leader, said: “I’m proud of the whole team. Everyone worked hard for this day.

Frank Stippler, Audi
(Audi)

“When we started development, we didn’t know just how quickly our compact sports car would really be on the Nordschleife. But over the course of endurance testing, we determined that we could reach very good times and set a new record.”

The car is the same as the one that customers can buy, but an important upgrade is the Pirelli P Zero ‘Trofeo R’ tyres, which are an optional extra. Other equipment includes ceramic brakes in the front and adaptive suspension.

The Audi RS3 is available in the UK from mid-August, with prices starting at £50,900 for the Sportback and £51,900 for the saloon.

