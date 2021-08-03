Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 12.07am
File photo dated 1582013 of a person using a petrol pump. The UK’s rate of inflation soared to its highest for almost three years in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel. Issue date: Wednesday July 14, 2021.
Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July.

The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the average price of a litre of fuel at 135.13p – a price not seen since late September 2013.

A litre of diesel now costs 137.06 on average, too. Both price rises meant that last month was the most expensive July to fill up with petrol since 2013 and for diesel since 2014.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Prices really are only going one way at the moment – and that’s not the way drivers want to see them going. With a second summer staycation in full swing, it’s proving to be a particularly costly one for many families who are using their cars to holiday here in the UK. With so many people depending on their vehicles, there’s really nothing drivers can do to escape the high prices, and our best advice is for them to drive as economically as possible in order to try to make their money go further.

“Right now it’s hard to see what it will take for prices to start falling again. While we’re not past the pandemic by any means, demand for oil is likely to continue to increase as economic activity picks up again, and this is likely to have the effect of pushing up wholesale fuel prices, costs which retailers are bound to pass on at the pumps.

“Unless major oil producing nations decide a new strategy to increase output, we could very well see forecourt prices going even higher towards the end of the summer.”

An owner filling up their 55-litre car with petrol now pays, on average, £3.08 more than they did at the start of June and £11.47 more than they did a year ago. Brimming a similarly-sized tank with diesel now costs £2.90 more than at the start of June and £10.46 more than at the end of July 2020.

As the world begins to unlock amid a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – as well as increased travel and successful vaccination programmes – the demand for oil is on the rise. Though there has been little change in the cost of a barrel of oil, it did touch close to the $80 (£57.51) mark towards the start of July.

Drivers are still able to find the best deals at the supermarkets, however. Prices of a litre of petrol here are around 3p cheaper than average and more than 16p less than you’ll pay for a litre of fuel at a motorway service station.

