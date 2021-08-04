Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

BMW plug-in hybrid owners to gain rewards for driving into new eDrive Zones

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 9.41am
A variety of BMW plug-in hybrid models are included in the scheme
A variety of BMW plug-in hybrid models are included in the scheme

BMW is looking to reward drivers of its plug-in hybrid models for using electric-only power in certain areas through a new eDrive Zones scheme.

Dotted in major towns and cities across UK and Ireland, the zones will give drivers the opportunity to earn charging credits.

Drivers will earn two points per mile travelled with the engine switched off, when a plug-in hybrid is running in electric-only mode. Once owners have earned 3,200 points, they’ll be given a £10 voucher to put towards charging at one of BMW’s partner charging firms.

BMW eDrive Zones
A number of UK cities are included in the scheme

These rewards can climb to £25 at 7,500 points and £50 at 14,500 points.

Users are also rewarded with 20 bonus points each time their vehicle is charged for a minimum of fifteen minutes. There’s also a monthly reward of 500 points to those who charge their vehicles twenty times a month for a minimum of 15 minutes each time.

BMW first launched the geofencing technology in London and Birmingham back in 2020, but has now added a further six eDrive Zones to these two locations. They are Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool, Bath and Manchester.

The firm has also launched Zones in the Republic of Ireland, with both Dublin and Limerick added as designated cities.

The scheme is being offered to drivers of the firm’s 330e, 530e, 545e, 745e and X3 30e models produced from August 2021, as well as X5 45e drivers with the firm’s BMW Operating System 7.0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]