Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Hyundai launches all-in-one subscription package for electric and hybrid vehicles

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 11.10am
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched a new subscription service for its electrified models that acts in a similar way to a long-term car rental.

Called ‘Mocean’, it’s designed to be a ‘sign-up and drive’ process that’s completed wholly online.

Customers simply choose the car they want and pick a loan period of between three and 12 months, then once approved, a car will either be delivered to their home or can be collected from a Hyundai dealership.

Pretty much all costs are included in the package, such as insurance, roadside assistance, road tax, maintenance and repairs. Customers can also opt to change their car every six months to adapt to their lifestyle, or cancel with a one-month notice period.

Only available on electric and hybrid models, Mocean prices start at £339 per month.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “We’re excited to launch Mocean here in the UK, giving us the opportunity to bring Hyundai’s range of advanced electrified vehicles to an entirely new type of customer.

Hyundai Mocean
(Hyundai)

“For those that a traditional PCP or HP agreement simply doesn’t suit, or for those that want the simplicity of one monthly payment and the flexibility of a one-month cancellation period, Mocean delivers.

“For us, this new innovation marks the beginning of a journey from car manufacturer to mobility service provider, finding new and innovative ways to help enrich our customers’ lives.”

Mocean launches in Greater London this month, but will be rolled out to the rest of the UK’s major cities as the year goes on.

[[title]]

[[text]]

