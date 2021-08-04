Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The 2021 Goodwood Revival will celebrate 1951’s automotive scene

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 4.23pm
(Jayson Fong)
(Jayson Fong)

Goodwood has announced that the 2021 Revival will feature a celebration of the 1951 automotive scene.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Festival of Britain and the foundation of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), two events that will be marked at the West Sussex car show.

The Festival of Britain took place on London’s South Bank and showcased British manufacturing and design just six years after the end of World War II.

It promoted various aspects of British life, such as science, technology and industrial design. Goodwood says the show proved popular as a ‘beacon for change’ and that it ‘reshaped British arts, crafts, designs and sports for a generation’.

Festival of Britain
(Goodwood)

At Gate 2 of Goodwood Motor Circuit during the Revival, the Festival will be celebrated through coloured ‘lollipops’ and geometric patterns on the buildings that nod to the colourful atmosphere from the show. An iconic Hans Tisdall Cockerel mural will also be recreated, and the area will be a hub of entertainment, with a helter skelter and Punch and Judy stage.

Goodwood will also revive the Festival of Britain Trophy, a race that first happened at the circuit in 1951 inspired by the events taking place on the South Bank. It will replace the Goodwood Trophy and will see cars from the 1930s and ‘40s compete side by side.

With 2021 also marking 70 years of the NHRA in America, Goodwood is hoping to host one of the largest gatherings of hot rods in Europe as it targets 70 vehicles.

Sixteen cars from the Rolling Bones Hot Rod Shop in New York are also attending, joining representatives from UK hot road groups.

The Goodwood Revival will take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex between September 17 and 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier