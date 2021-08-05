Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New car industry records weakest July performance since 1998

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 9.47am
File photo dated 04/03/21 of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent. Demand for new cars grew 28% in June, new figures show. Issue date: Monday July 5, 2021.
July saw 123,296 new cars registered during the month – the weakest July performance since before the millennium.

Hampered by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the effect of the ‘pingdemic’, July’s performance was down 22.3 per cent on the average recorded over the past decade, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). It also represented a drop of 29.5 per cent on the same month last year.

The decline was seen largely within large fleets which, at 61,140 units, was 28.7 per cent lower than the average recorded over the past decade. Private registrations saw a lesser decline, falling 10.7 per cent to 59,841 units.

However, the growth in plug-in vehicle registrations continued. The battery-electric segment of the market accounted for nine per cent of registrations while plug-in hybrids took up eight per cent. All new car segments experienced a decline during July, but Britain’s most popular car types remained superminis, followed by lower medium and dual-purpose vehicles.

The SMMT has revised its outlook for the rest of the year, with around 1.82 million units expected to be registered by the end of 2021. Though this is up 11.7 per cent on 2020, it still represents a fall of 1.86 million predicted in April and down around 21.8 per cent on the average new car market over the past decade.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The automotive sector continues to battle against shortages of semiconductors and staff, which is throttling our ability to translate a strengthening economic outlook into a full recovery.

“The next few weeks will see changes to self-isolation policies which will hopefully help those companies across the industry dealing with staff absences, but the semiconductor shortage is likely to remain an issue until at least the rest of the year.

“As a result, we have downgraded the market outlook slightly for 2021. The bright spot, however, remains the increasing demand for electrified vehicles as consumers respond in ever greater numbers to these new technologies, driven by increased product choice, fiscal and financial incentives and an enjoyable driving experience.”

