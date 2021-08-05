Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Nearly half the miles driven by Kuga plug-in hybrid owners is electric, says Ford

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.51pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford says that owners of its Kuga plug-in hybrid model have driven almost half of their miles on electric power so far this year.

The American firm collects anonymised data from its vehicles and says 49 per cent of the miles driven by these models in Europe have not required the petrol engine’s assistance.

The Kuga PHEV has an electric range of 35 miles, which means it’s capable of completing a typical commuter’s daily round trip if the battery is regularly topped up.

Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid
(Ford)

There were 3,628 plug-in Kugas registered in the UK in the first six months of the year, which is up massively from 920 in the same period last year. It was also the best-selling PHEV in Europe in that time.

In fact, the hybrid has proved so popular that last month it outsold all other versions of the Kuga put together.

Roelant de Waard, general manager of passenger vehicles at Ford of Europe, said: “We firmly believe that our customers buy hybrid vehicles to benefit from the advantages of driving on electric power, and this data shows that Kuga Plug-In Hybrid customers are keen to use their cars in EV mode as much as possible.

“We are committed to an electrified future for Ford, and the fact that Kuga is the best-selling PHEV shows that our customers want to join us on this exciting journey.”

Sales of electrified vehicles are seeing big gains despite still making up a relatively small market share. In the latest industry figures for the end of July, year-to-date plug-in hybrid sales were up 151 per cent compared with 2020, almost hitting 70,000 registrations.

It’s a similar story for all-electric models, which more than doubled in the same time period to 85,000.

