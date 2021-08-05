Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The new plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan goes on sale from £35,515

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.37pm
(VW)
(VW)

The new plug-in hybrid version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has gone on sale today, with prices starting from £35,515.

It’s available on the Life, Elegance and R-Line trims and comes with a generous level of standard equipment.

For example, all hybrid Tiguans get three-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch infotainment screen with built-in navigation.

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid
(VW)

Upgrading to the Elegance trim sees prices start from £37,780 and adds a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as various extra driver aids such as a rear-view camera and predictive cruise control.

Finally R-Line starts at £38,120 and adds extensive styling upgrades including a sporty body kit and a roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The hybrid system pairs a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 242bhp and has CO2 emissions of between 38 and 43g/km depending on trim. This low emissions number means it benefits from a low benefit in kind rate of 11 – 13 per cent, making it appealing to company car buyers.

It can travel up to 30 miles on electric power alone, so shorter journeys won’t require the petrol engine at all. As such, its official fuel economy figure is 177mpg, though naturally this comes down to how often the battery gets topped up.

Nick O’Neill, head of fleet at Volkswagen UK, said: “The brilliant Tiguan is already regarded as a great all-rounder, and with the introduction of the Tiguan eHybrid this appeal is boosted even further.

“It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier