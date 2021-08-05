The new plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan goes on sale from £35,515

The new plug-in hybrid version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has gone on sale today, with prices starting from £35,515.

It’s available on the Life, Elegance and R-Line trims and comes with a generous level of standard equipment.

For example, all hybrid Tiguans get three-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and an eight-inch infotainment screen with built-in navigation.

Upgrading to the Elegance trim sees prices start from £37,780 and adds a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as various extra driver aids such as a rear-view camera and predictive cruise control.

Finally R-Line starts at £38,120 and adds extensive styling upgrades including a sporty body kit and a roof spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The hybrid system pairs a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 242bhp and has CO2 emissions of between 38 and 43g/km depending on trim. This low emissions number means it benefits from a low benefit in kind rate of 11 – 13 per cent, making it appealing to company car buyers.

It can travel up to 30 miles on electric power alone, so shorter journeys won’t require the petrol engine at all. As such, its official fuel economy figure is 177mpg, though naturally this comes down to how often the battery gets topped up.

Nick O’Neill, head of fleet at Volkswagen UK, said: “The brilliant Tiguan is already regarded as a great all-rounder, and with the introduction of the Tiguan eHybrid this appeal is boosted even further.

“It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.”