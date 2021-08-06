Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Porsche unveils limited-edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 10.13am
The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is designed to be as capable as possible on track
The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is designed to be as capable as possible on track

Porsche Motorsport is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its motorsport partner Manthey-Racing with a special-edition model – the 911 GT2 Clubsport 25.

Designed by Porsche and Manthey as a track day and circuit racing car, the RS Clubsport 25 is being limited to a production run of just 30 cars, with each one expected to cost in the region of £447,000.

It uses a 3.8-litre flat-six engine with 690bhp, sending power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox.

911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25
A range of modifications have been made to create the ultimate track-ready 911

Matthias Scholz, director of GT Racing Cars, said: “Porsche Motorsport and Manthey have won many races and championships since the team was founded 25 years ago – for example seven times the 24 hours at the Nürburging. Since 2013 the two companies have been closely affiliated. With the unique special edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, this successful partnership has moved to the next level.

“The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 benefits from the motor racing experience that Manthey and Porsche Motorsport have gained around the world. It is the perfect circuit racing car for ambitious private drivers, and it’s an impressive example of engineering skill.”

The inspiration for the RS Clubsport 25 came from Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which was given the nickname ‘Grello’ by Nurburgring fans due to its striking green and yellow colour scheme.

The previous-generation 911 GT3 RS Clubsport provides the basis for this special-edition model. It incorporates a centrally-positioned radiator which is better able to keep the engine at a stable temperature over a wide speed range and gives better protection in the event of a collision, too.

A carbon fibre front features two large vents which funnel hot air over the roof to the rear wing, while a central-positioned duct channels fresh air into the cabin.

Central-locking 18-inch wheels are fitted too, while the rear wing has been extensively modified with new side plates and swan-neck support brackets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier