USA targeting 50 per cent EV market share by 2030

The United States wants half of all new car sales to be electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2030, with the country’s major manufacturers committing to the plan.

President Joe Biden has announced the move that he hopes will make the country ‘lead on electric vehicles around the world’ and create ‘good-paying, union jobs at home’.

Biden will sign an Executive Order for the ambitious target, which will include electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It is also said to mark the start of progression towards fuel efficiency and emissions standards focused on improving public health and tackling the climate emergency.

This is part of the US’s Build Back Better Agenda, which aims to help the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of this is to make the US a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation.

The Environmental Protection Agency and US Department of Transport will also announce ‘how they are addressing the previous administration’s harmful rollbacks of near-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards’ that it is claimed will save 200 billion gallons of gasoline, reduce around two billion tonnes of carbon pollution and save $140 billion (£101bn) in net benefits over the life of the program – also saving the average consumer $900 (£647) over the life of their vehicle.

America’s ‘Big Three’ automakers, Ford, GM and Stellantis, made a joint statement, saying: “Today, Ford, GM and Stellantis announce their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50 per cent of annual US volumes of electric vehicles (battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030 in order to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals.

“Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the U.S. transition to electric vehicles.”

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the steps our Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks and create good paying, union jobs. https://t.co/H3C8mLrljA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2021

In another joint statement, BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and Volvo added: “We were proud to stand with California to establish progressive new greenhouse gas regulations, and we remain committed to leading the industry in fighting against climate change.

“That’s why we support the Administration’s goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applaud President Biden’s leadership on reducing emissions and investing in critical infrastructure to achieve these reductions.