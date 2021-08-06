Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

USA targeting 50 per cent EV market share by 2030

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.15am
US President Joe Biden walks between engagements during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021.
US President Joe Biden walks between engagements during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021.

The United States wants half of all new car sales to be electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2030, with the country’s major manufacturers committing to the plan.

President Joe Biden has announced the move that he hopes will make the country ‘lead on electric vehicles around the world’ and create ‘good-paying, union jobs at home’.

Biden will sign an Executive Order for the ambitious target, which will include electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It is also said to mark the start of progression towards fuel efficiency and emissions standards focused on improving public health and tackling the climate emergency.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

This is part of the US’s Build Back Better Agenda, which aims to help the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of this is to make the US a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation.

The Environmental Protection Agency and US Department of Transport will also announce ‘how they are addressing the previous administration’s harmful rollbacks of near-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards’ that it is claimed will save 200 billion gallons of gasoline, reduce around two billion tonnes of carbon pollution and save $140 billion (£101bn) in net benefits over the life of the program – also saving the average consumer $900 (£647) over the life of their vehicle.

America’s ‘Big Three’ automakers, Ford, GM and Stellantis, made a joint statement, saying: “Today, Ford, GM and Stellantis announce their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50 per cent of annual US volumes of electric vehicles (battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030 in order to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals.

“Our recent product, technology, and investment announcements highlight our collective commitment to be leaders in the U.S. transition to electric vehicles.”

In another joint statement, BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and Volvo added: “We were proud to stand with California to establish progressive new greenhouse gas regulations, and we remain committed to leading the industry in fighting against climate change.

“That’s why we support the Administration’s goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applaud President Biden’s leadership on reducing emissions and investing in critical infrastructure to achieve these reductions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier