The first Honda NSX Type S will be auctioned for charity

The first Honda NSX Type S will go under the hammer next week to raise money for youth education charities in the US.

Badged Acura NSX in America, the new model is a last hurrah for the hybrid supercar, bringing extra performance from the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and triple electric motor powertrain.

Just 350 examples will be built, and VIN#001 will be auctioned at Monterey Car Week in California on August 14. The winner of the auction will be able to customise their order to their own specification.

(Acura)

All proceeds from the sale will go to charity, including a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education program for underserved children in America, which is in partnership with the Center of Science and Industry.

The money from the winning bidder will be used to buy over 20,000 COSI Learning Lunchbox STEAM kits, which are delivered by local community organisations to at-risk and in-need students across the country.

The kits are designed to bridge the education gap for underserved children by increasing engagement, and will be focused on communities where Honda and Acura develop and manufacture products, including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.

Jon Ikeda, vice-president and Acura brand officer, said: “Acura is proud to help inspire America’s next-generation of designers, engineers and manufacturers through the expansion of STEAM education in underserved communities.

“We hope to help them discover the possibilities of their own futures, especially those students who have not had sufficient access to these types of programs due to Covid and other socio-economic factors.”

This is not the first time an NSX has been auctioned for charity. In 2016, the first production version of the then-new supercar fetched $1.2 million through the Barrett-Jackson auction house, with all proceeds going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Camp Southern Ground.