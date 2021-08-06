Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The first Honda NSX Type S will be auctioned for charity

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.55pm
(Acura)
(Acura)

The first Honda NSX Type S will go under the hammer next week to raise money for youth education charities in the US.

Badged Acura NSX in America, the new model is a last hurrah for the hybrid supercar, bringing extra performance from the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and triple electric motor powertrain.

Just 350 examples will be built, and VIN#001 will be auctioned at Monterey Car Week in California on August 14. The winner of the auction will be able to customise their order to their own specification.

2022 Acura NSX Type S
(Acura)

All proceeds from the sale will go to charity, including a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education program for underserved children in America, which is in partnership with the Center of Science and Industry.

The money from the winning bidder will be used to buy over 20,000 COSI Learning Lunchbox STEAM kits, which are delivered by local community organisations to at-risk and in-need students across the country.

The kits are designed to bridge the education gap for underserved children by increasing engagement, and will be focused on communities where Honda and Acura develop and manufacture products, including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.

Jon Ikeda, vice-president and Acura brand officer, said: “Acura is proud to help inspire America’s next-generation of designers, engineers and manufacturers through the expansion of STEAM education in underserved communities.

“We hope to help them discover the possibilities of their own futures, especially those students who have not had sufficient access to these types of programs due to Covid and other socio-economic factors.”

This is not the first time an NSX has been auctioned for charity. In 2016, the first production version of the then-new supercar fetched $1.2 million through the Barrett-Jackson auction house, with all proceeds going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Camp Southern Ground.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier