Friday, August 6th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX prototype will debut at the Munich motor show

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 1.56pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen will debut a camouflaged prototype of the new ID.5 GTX electric vehicle at the IAA Munich Motor Show next month.

The production version will be an SUV with a coupe-like sloping roof that tapers off towards the rear to give it a sleek profile.

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX
(VW)

It’s set to be based on the MEB platform which already underpins many of the Volkswagen Group’s electric models. The ID.5 will become the third vehicle in the electric-only ID family, after the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover.

The overall styling is being hidden as this is still a pre-production model, but a few details have broken through. For example, it will have Matrix LED headlights with a light strip that passes through the VW logo, while the headlights themselves have a honeycomb design.

At the rear there’s a similar light bar that stretches the width of the vehicle, while the taillights have a cool 3D effect. With this being a sporty GTX version, there’s a spoiler perched atop the bootlid.

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX
(VW)

For the prototype, the powertrain is a dual motor system, with a motor on both axles that provides all-wheel-drive. It has a 77kWh battery that should have a range of over 300 miles.

As the GTX model this would be the highest power output available on the ID.5, with additional options lower in the range likely to join the lineup at a later date. You can also expect single-motor options with less power that focus on providing the longest range possible.

The production-ready ID.5 GTX will go on sale early next year and will contribute to Volkswagen’s goal to have 70 per cent of its new car sales being all-electric by 2050.

