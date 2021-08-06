These are some of the best electric vans on sale today

The electric van segment is expanding at an impressive rate. Vans make excellent platforms for electric powertrains, with their long wheelbases and relatively square dimensions ensuring that batteries and motors fit snugly and without any intrusions into the all-important payload.

But with a wider selection than ever, which one do you opt for? Let’s take a look at some of the best on offer today.

Peugeot e-Expert

(Peugeot)

The entirety of the PSA Group is on a real electric endeavour at the moment. It’s particularly noticeable in its range of vans, which spread wide across the Group’s various brands. One particular standout is the Peugeot e-Expert, which arrives with a range of 205 miles – one of the best in the business.It’s also practical and well-made inside, while the cab features a clever central touchscreen with plenty of functions.

Citroen e-Berlingo

The e-Berlingo brings a range up to 171 miles

Citroen’s Berlingo has been one of the go-to compact vans for some time now, so it’s only natural that an electric powertrain would be added to it. In the e-Berlingo you get a range of up to 171 miles from a single charge thanks to a 50kWh battery pack, while a 100kW motor provides sprightly performance.Plus, thanks to 100kW rapid charging, the e-Berlingo’s batteries can be taken to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Nissan e-NV200

The e-NV200 remains popular despite being on sale for a considerable number of years

Nissan’s e-NV200 was one of the early adopters of electric power. This compact van brings a range of up to 124 miles during mixed driving – though Nissan says you could see up to 187 miles from a single charge if you’re doing predominantly city driving.As well as the conventional panel van, you can also get a passenger-focused version in the e-NV200 Combi. It only adds another string to the van’s bow.

Mercedes eVito

The eVito is powered by an electric motor and batteries

The Vito is an ever-popular van from Mercedes, providing the same high level of fit-and-finish you get from the firm’s road cars but with a great level of flexibility and practicality. The eVito aims to bring the same positive factors but with an efficient electric powertrain.Though its 92-mile range might mean it’s better suited to short journeys, it’s still available in two lengths – helping it to be more flexible to a variety of buyers.

Renault Zoe Van

The Zoe Van brings a 245 mile electric range

It might be a more off-the-wall choice, but with a range of 245 miles, the Renault Zoe van outclasses others here in terms of electric distance by some margin. Based on the regular Zoe, the van version does without the passenger car’s rear seats to free up a reasonably large area. The rear windows have been made opaque to keep the car’s contents safer, too.Though it’s unlikely to appeal to those who need to carry larger items, the Zoe van could prove popular for inner-city businesses.

Volkswagen ABT e-Transporter

The e-Transporter feels refined out on the road

Volkswagen has recently entered into the electric van market with an electric version of its popular Transporter. Built in partnership with German tuning firm ABT, the e-Transporter delivers the same large load area and car-like cabin that you’d expect from a Transporter, but with an electric powertrain.

Though its 82-mile range is somewhat behind many others on this list, the e-Transporter is a well-executed electric van with loads of premium touches.