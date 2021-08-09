Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kia reveals one-off surfing-inspired Soul EV ‘Boardmasters Edition’

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 10.47am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has revealed a one-off surf-ready Soul EV to celebrate its sponsorship of the Boardmasters festival in Cornwall.

This particular example of the electric crossover was a pre-production test car that was destined for the crusher, but Kia has given it a new lease of life on the British coast.

It has been given an extensive makeover compared with the regular car, for example getting 16-inch steel wheels with chunky Maxxis Bighorn sand tyres. Reaching 30 inches in diameter, they required ‘significant’ reworking of the bulkhead and front foot wells.

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition
(Kia)

Kia has also fitted custom adapters and modified struts to the suspension, with a three-inch lift giving extra ground clearance and helping the tyres to fit under the wheel arches.

Not all of the changes were mechanical, with a new steel roof rack custom-built for the car to accommodate two Tahe Bic Malibu surfboards. Kia says the low profile design means the Soul can still fit beneath most height restrictions and allows the boot to open fully.

The rack has LED spotlights as well as a solar panel, which allows the driver to power a mini fridge or other auxiliary appliance with external energy without draining the car battery.

Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition
(Kia)

Inside there are changes too, with the rear seats removed to make for a larger cargo area. The floor of this has been covered by a wooden deck, designed to protect the interior from water and keep sand from falling into hard to reach areas.

The Boardmasters Edition retains the regular Soul EV’s 64kWh battery, though Kia says the range will be less than the advertised 280 miles because of the changes to the tyres and suspension.

Boardmasters takes place from August 11 – 15 in Cornwall, with the Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition on display in the Inspiration Zone.

