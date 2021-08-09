Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Coachbuilt Radford Type 62-2 revealed with Lotus engineering

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 12.27pm Updated: August 9 2021, 12.33pm
(Radford)
(Radford)

Radford has revealed its first new model, with the Type 62-2 reviving classic luxury coachbuilding techniques.

The company is backed by former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button and television presenter Ant Anstead. It draws inspiration from the legendary British coachbuilding company of the same name, which had numerous celebrity clientele including all four Beatles.

The first car to be built in its new era comes from a collaboration with British sports car maker Lotus. The car’s design is inspired by the Lotus Type 62 of the 1960s, but uses modern construction techniques while retaining an old school mechanical feel.

Radford Type 62-2
(Radford)

Its styling includes details such as flared wheel arches, side air intakes, double rear ducktails and doors that cut into the roofline. The car is incredibly low, too, sitting close to the ground with a roof reaching just 1.13m high.

It has a sleek design without wings and spoilers, which has been achieved through a flat underbody and diffuser to create downforce, leaving the car’s bodywork largely uninterrupted.

There will be two versions of the Type 62, with the Classic having subtle design nods to the original Lotus that didn’t have wings, as well as a Gold Leaf that pays homage to the motorsport version.

The car is said to be engaging to drive both on road and track, featuring Lotus technologies in its construction and being set up by Button himself. It makes 430bhp from its mid-mounted 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, and is targeting a one-tonne weight.

Button said: “The sound of the Type 62-2 even at idle is something really special. But when you begin to explore the rev range further up, it becomes incredible, raising the hairs on the back of your neck and putting a big smile on your face.

“However, the unique thing about this engine is that we’ve kept it pure, no exhaust valves, no trickery of any kind – what you hear is uncorrupted and utterly authentic – just like every single element of the driving experience.”

Radford is currently taking applications for build slots, with just 62 set to be built. It is promising a luxurious interior, which will be revealed at a later date,

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]