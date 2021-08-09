Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Which Premier League club’s fans face the longest away day road trips this season?

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 4.44pm
Newcastle United fans in the stands during the pre-season friendly match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Tuesday July 27, 2021.
Newcastle United fans in the stands during the pre-season friendly match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Tuesday July 27, 2021.

As Premier League teams prepare themselves for a long season ahead, their fans will be getting ready for long road trips to show their support away from home.

However, for one team’s supporters, considerably more time will be spent on the road than for others.

Analysis by breakdown and recovery service Green Flag found that Newcastle United fans living in the city will have to travel over 8,700 miles to attend every away game this season.

To compound matters, that’s about £1,758 on fuel alone, which is the equivalent of almost seven per cent of the average salary in the city – also the highest figure of any team in the league.

Bank holiday travel
(PA)

It’s perhaps unsurprising Newcastle fans face the biggest drives as the only team based in the north-east still playing top flight football. In second place is Norwich City, another team that’s based a long way from any others.

These fans face journeys totalling over 6,500 miles and costing £1,321 in fuel, which is about five per cent of the average annual salary.

The next teams are Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, Burnley, Everton and Liverpool, with their supporters facing journeys of around 6,000 miles.

The teams facing the shortest journeys are those based in and around London, with Arsenal facing the least time on the road, totalling under 4,000 miles – less than half what Newcastle fans must do.

However, Leicester City and Aston Villa fans are fortunate to also benefit from shorter journeys thanks to their Midlands location.

Hayley Fewster at Green Flag said: “The appetite for fans wanting to watch their teams play at football grounds across the country will no doubt be higher than ever.

“However, there is no denying that the expense to honour that commitment can build up.

“At Green Flag, we want to ensure that fans can enjoy their away day trips without any complications, so we’re urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are road ready.”

Green Flag recommends motorists to walk around their car before leaving to spot any potential issues, check tyre pressures are at the manufacturer’s recommended amount, and ensure your battery is topped up.

In winter it’s also a good idea to pack extra warm clothes in case of a breakdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier