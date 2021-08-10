Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Royal College of Art tasked with making EV chargers as ‘recognisable as red post boxes’

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 12.56pm
(Jeep)
(Jeep)

The government has appointed a design team to create an ‘iconic British chargepoint’ for electric vehicles.

The Royal College of Art (RCA) and PA Consulting have been tasked with making the on-street chargers ‘as recognisable as the red post box or black cab’.

Set to be revealed in November in Glasgow at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, the chargepoints could begin to pop up across the country from 2022.

Electric Volvo charging
(Volvo)

Clive Grinyer, head of service design at the RCA, said: “This is an opportunity to support the design of a future icon that will be part of our national culture as we move towards a sustainable future.

“The RCA has been at the forefront of shaping our products, mobility and services for the last 180 years. We are delighted to be playing a role in the design of the total service experience to ensure a usable, beautiful and inclusive design that is an excellent experience for all.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “Excellent design plays a key role in supporting our transition to zero emission vehicles, which is why I want to see EV chargepoints that are as iconic and recognisable as the British phone box, London bus or black cab.”

The idea behind an ‘iconic’ design is to make chargepoints more recognisable for drivers, which it is hoped will create more awareness around electric vehicles.

Independent statistics from electric vehicle chargepoint mapping service Zap Map shows there are now over 25,000 public charging devices across the UK.

In July, official data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed electric vehicles represented one-sixth of sales in the month, while the year-to-date numbers were more than double what was seen last year.

