Facelifted electric BMW iX3 SUV revealed

BMW has unveiled the updated version of its electric iX3 SUV, which gains a redesigned front end and more familiar trim levels.

Benefiting from revisions seen on the recently-updated X3, the electric iX3 also gains styling hints from BMW’s new i4 and iX EVs. Changes include a larger version of the brand’s renowned kidney grille, which gets the usual accents seen on BMW’s EVs, along with slimmer headlights.

Larger air intakes are also fitted, while the ‘air curtains’ positioned right at the edges of the front bumper get a new L-shape.

BMW has also tweaked the trim levels, with the original Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro trim levels being replaced by BMW’s more familiar M Sport and M Sport Pro grades on the new car.

To reflect this, the iX3 gets new ‘M’ details such as new side skirts, a more noticeable rear diffuser and greater gloss black styling. Standard equipment also includes 19-inch aerodynamic wheels, an electric boot, adaptive suspension and a panoramic sunroof.

The M Sport Pro then adds a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and a new ‘electric sound’, which has been developed in collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer.

No changes have been made to the iX3’s powertrain, which combines twin electric motors making 282bhp, with a 74kWh battery for a claimed 281-mile range. It can also charge at up to 150kW, which means that, when using the quickest chargers, the model’s battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just 34 minutes.

Prices for the BMW iX3 start from £59,730 for the M Sport and rise to £62,730 for the ‘Pro’. First deliveries are expected in December 2021. Retail customers will also get a free 12 month subscription to BMW Charging, giving easy access to more than 11,000 charging points across the UK.