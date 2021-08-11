Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Facelifted electric BMW iX3 SUV revealed

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 9.17am
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW has unveiled the updated version of its electric iX3 SUV, which gains a redesigned front end and more familiar trim levels.

Benefiting from revisions seen on the recently-updated X3, the electric iX3 also gains styling hints from BMW’s new i4 and iX EVs. Changes include a larger version of the brand’s renowned kidney grille, which gets the usual accents seen on BMW’s EVs, along with slimmer headlights.

Larger air intakes are also fitted, while the ‘air curtains’ positioned right at the edges of the front bumper get a new L-shape.

BMW iX3
(BMW)

BMW has also tweaked the trim levels, with the original Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro trim levels being replaced by BMW’s more familiar M Sport and M Sport Pro grades on the new car.

To reflect this, the iX3 gets new ‘M’ details such as new side skirts, a more noticeable rear diffuser and greater gloss black styling. Standard equipment also includes 19-inch aerodynamic wheels, an electric boot, adaptive suspension and a panoramic sunroof.

The M Sport Pro then adds a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and a new ‘electric sound’, which has been developed in collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer.

BMW iX3
(BMW)

No changes have been made to the iX3’s powertrain, which combines twin electric motors making 282bhp, with a 74kWh battery for a claimed 281-mile range. It can also charge at up to 150kW, which means that, when using the quickest chargers, the model’s battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just 34 minutes.

Prices for the BMW iX3 start from £59,730 for the M Sport and rise to £62,730 for the ‘Pro’. First deliveries are expected in December 2021. Retail customers will also get a free 12 month subscription to BMW Charging, giving easy access to more than 11,000 charging points across the UK.

