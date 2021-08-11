Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Audi Skysphere concept is a self-driving electric roadster

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.43am
(Audi)
(Audi)

Audi has revealed a new concept car called Skysphere, which previews the firm’s future design direction for the luxury sector.

It’s a two-door convertible with an electric powertrain, but what makes this a fanciful concept car is its ‘variable wheelbase’. This means that mechanisms can increase the distance between the front and rear wheels to create more space for long distance comfort, or reduce it for sporty agility.

At the touch of a button the driver can switch between the two drive modes, with the smaller, sportier version being driven like a traditional vehicle with a steering wheel and foot pedals. The Skysphere also has rear wheel steering, which improves its cornering agility and high-speed stability.

Audi Skysphere Concept
(Audi)

However, switch to the GT mode and the wheel and pedals move into a hidden recess, which coupled with the increased wheelbase, makes the cabin much roomier and more comfortable.

In this mode, the car has full self-driving capabilities and can take passengers to their destination autonomously. Once at the destination, the car can go and park itself or find somewhere to charge.

The electric powertrain uses a single motor on the rear wheels, providing 614bhp and 750Nm of torque and can go from 0-60mph in under four seconds. The battery capacity is 80kWh, which Audi believes will provide a range of about 310 miles.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: “Audi is renowned for its progressive concept cars that demonstrate remarkable foresight and technological ingenuity.

“The Skysphere concept is the first of a family of three that will help shape the vision and direction of our brand as we electrify our business operation and future model line-ups.”

The Audi Skysphere concept will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California on August 13.

