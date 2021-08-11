Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Renault Zoe gets new high-spec Riviera Limited Edition trim

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 3.12pm
(Renault)
(Renault)

The Renault Zoe is now available with a dash of extra exclusivity as a new special edition goes on sale.

The electric supermini is already appealing thanks to its smart looks and long battery range, but the new Riviera Limited Edition aims to add some extra attraction through a high-specification equipment list.

Riviera models build on the top-spec GT Line model, adding a Midnight Blue exterior paint job, new 16-inch alloy wheels and white body stripes, which are all features exclusive to this trim.

Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition
(Renault)

One more exclusive upgrade is hands-free parking, with the limited edition model also getting LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, 9.3-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic air conditioning.

Safety and driver assistance features include parking sensors, a rear parking camera, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and cruise control.

The Riviera gets the typical Zoe powertrain, meaning a single electric motor system making 134bhp, while the 52kWh battery promises a range of up to 238 miles.

Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition
(Renault)

Other features that are included as standard from the GT Line specification include part recycled, part synthetic leather seat upholstery, keyless entry and go and a heated rear screen.

The Renault Zoe Riviera Limited Edition is on sale now and costs from £32,295 after the plug-in car grant – just 300 are coming to the UK.

All Zoes come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, while the battery gets an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

