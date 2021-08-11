Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jaguar F-Pace line-up expanded with new R-Dynamic Black model

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 4.46pm
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

The Jaguar F-Pace line-up has been bolstered by the addition of a new high specification trim level.

Called R-Dynamic Black, it gets upgraded exterior styling and improved equipment.

On the outside, there’s a new Black Pack that adds gloss black mirror caps, grille, grille surround, Jaguar emblem and more, as well as bringing a fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass. Gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels have also been included, with red brake callipers.

Jaguar F-Pace
(Jaguar)

Inside, there are Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals, as well as a premium cabin lighting feature that upgrades the number of light shades available from 10 to 30.

A new cabin air purification system has also been introduced with two new features that build on the existing system. Air Purge can be controlled through the ownership smartphone app and uses the car’s climate system to clean the air in the car before a journey begins, while Cabin CO2 sensing, which monitors carbon dioxide in the cabin and can bring in more fresh air if it gets too high.

Jaguar F-Pace
(Jaguar)

The R-Dynamic Black has Jaguar’s latest infotainment system, which has a large, crisp touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in. These are currently through a wired connection, but wireless integration is said to be coming soon via remote updates.

When it comes to engines, the new trim is available with a wide selection of engines, including the 398bhp plug-in hybrid. For buyers of this trim, the infotainment system can navigate to charging stations, see whether the charger is in use, and estimate the cost of topping up the batteries.

The Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black is available now and costs from £46,765.

