Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is limited to just two units

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 10.47am
(Lamborghini)
(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Seoul has commissioned an ultra-limited edition version of the Italian firm’s flagship model.

The Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is destined for the Korean market and is limited to just two examples.

It has been developed by Centro Stile, Lamborghini’s design centre, which aimed to create ‘a symbolic model that connects the spirit of Korea and Italy’.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series
(Lamborghini)

The main exterior colour of Green Ocno is said to symbolise the ‘warm Korean sentiment’, while the second car’s Blue Emera is a nod to intelligence and wisdom. Meanwhile, the white interior is a symbol of the national spirit in the country and offers a distinctive contrast between the inside and outside of the car.

There’s a nod to the design of traditional Korean windows, with a criss-cross pattern of vertical and horizontal lines on the bonnet, door panels and rear fender. Meanwhile, the engine bay has the two trigrams of the Korean flag – Geon and Gam – designed to install a sense of patriotism among Koreans.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series
(Lamborghini)

The Korean Special Series is based on the regular Aventador S Roadster, which means it has a 6.5-litre V12 engine that rockets the car from 0-60mph in under three seconds and on to a top speed of 217mph. The power output is 730bhp with a 690Nm torque output.

Francesco Scardaoni, regional director for Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific, said: “We are excited to introduce the highly-exclusive Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series to Lamborghini enthusiasts in Korea.

“This special series further highlights the importance of the Korean super sports car market for Lamborghini. Featuring design elements that symbolise the rich Korean culture and heritage, it definitely stands out and inculcates a strong sense of national pride when it’s on the Korean roads.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier