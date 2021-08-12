Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Can an electric vehicle’s battery run out when stuck in traffic?

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 11.58am
File photo dated 28/5/2021 of traffic on the M3 southbound heading towards the coast, at Winchester, in Hampshire. Weekday road traffic has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time, new figures show. Issue date: Sunday June 6, 2021.
Range anxiety is one of the main reasons car buyers give for not wanting to make the switch to an electric vehicle just yet.

Although most EVs on sale today have a range in excess of 200 miles and could suit most people’s daily journeys, being able to charge at home is impossible for many, leaving them at the mercy of public infrastructure.

With this in mind, the idea of being caught in stationary traffic for an extended period of time could lead to legitimate concerns about how much battery is being used by features such as the air conditioning and radio – and in turn, how many miles they take off the battery’s range.

Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge at a charging station
Consumer publication Which? has worked to find out just how much of a drain these features can be, and whether drivers should actually be worried or not.

To find out, the publication sat in a stationary Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV to simulate being in a traffic jam. The occupants streamed music through Android Auto, put both front heated seats on maximum, put the air conditioning on, put the headlights on dipped beam, and plugged a tablet into a USB socket to play a film.

In news that will likely alleviate any concerns surrounding battery drain, the Volkswagen lost just two per cent of battery in over an hour and 15 minutes. For this particular vehicle, that equated to just eight miles of range.

One important caveat, though, is that the experiment took place on a warm summer’s day. Batteries perform worse in cold conditions, and driving in winter will see a noticeable drop in an EV’s range.

Which? says it will do the same experiment in winter to see if using these features in cold weather has a bigger drain on the battery.

The good news from this experiment is that, so long as you hit traffic with a decent amount of charge left, you have nothing to worry about using the climate controls and entertainment features.

However, if you’re running low, it could be a good idea to turn off anything that’s not totally necessary for peace of mind.

