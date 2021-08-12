Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

First Pininfarina Battista electric supercar hits the road in the US

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 1.53pm
(Pininfarina)
(Pininfarina)

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista has made its dynamic debut in the USA, taking to the roads of California ahead of Monterey Car Week.

The electric hypercar is heading Stateside in production form for the first time, with the Italian design house saying it will give potential clients their first opportunity to experience the car.

This particular example of the Battista has exposed carbon-fibre bodywork, showing the details of the lightweight material. The interior is finished in sustainable black leather and blue Alcantara upholstery.

Automobili Pininfarina Battista
(Pininfarina)

It has four electric motors, one on each wheel, which combine to make 1,873bhp and 2,300Nm of torque. Pininfarina says it can go from 0-60mph in under two seconds and will have an electric range of 310 miles.

Per Svantesson, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The premiere of the first production-specification Battista in the US marks the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story.

“We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week.

“We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.”

Those in attendance will also be the first to hear the car’s unique sound. Pininfarina says the car emits a sound with a core frequency of 54Hz, which is a multiple of 432Hz. This frequency is said to be ‘mathematically consistent with the universe’, providing a pure sound that’s easier on the ears.

The frequency will rise in multiples of 54Hz with new sound layers added in line with the increasing speed of the vehicle.

