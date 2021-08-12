Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Updated Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace goes on sale from £32,135

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.21pm
(VW)
(VW)

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has gone on sale, with the seven-seat SUV getting an updated appearance and improved equipment.

One of the key technical upgrades is the inclusion of the Travel Assist driver aid, which is essentially an advanced cruise control that can maintain speed with traffic and keep the car within its lane.

It also gets advanced LED Matrix headlights, which can adapt the beam to not blind other drivers as well as having different modes for the driving conditions, such as on the motorway or in poor weather.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
(VW)

The TIguan Allspace is a seven-seater as standard, and offers up to 700 litres of boot space with the rearmost seats folded flat, or an impressive 1,755 litres with both rear rows stowed away.

Three trim levels are being offered and there’s a choice of petrol and diesel engines, manual and automatic transmissions, and all-wheel-drive depending on the trim level chosen.

Entry-level Life models start from £32,125 and include adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, parking sensors and an eight-inch infotainment system with built-in sat nav and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
(VW)

Elegance models start at £36,740 and get revised bumpers, a light strip in the front grille between the headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and the upgraded LED Matrix headlights. Inside, it gets ‘Art Velous’ microfleece seat upholstery, while a panoramic roof makes the cabin feel more light and airy.

Finally the R-Line models get a sporty makeover, with a new body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, sport seats and sport suspension, with prices starting at £36,710.

The most expensive Tiguan Allspace in the line-up is an R-Line model with a 197bhp diesel engine, seven-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive, which starts at £43,165.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier