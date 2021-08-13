Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Mini Strip is a minimalist one-off concept car designed with Paul Smith

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 8.47am
(Mini)
(Mini)

Mini has teamed up with fashion designer Paul Smith to create a one-off, scaled-back model that prioritises sustainability above all else, based on its ‘Electric’ hatchback.

Called the Mini Strip, the brand took a back-to-basics approach, which focused – as its name implies – on stripping back anything that’s not totally necessary.

Starting with a Mini Electric, the car was left in its unfinished state, with the only paint applied being a thin film that protects the car from corrosion. Grinding marks on the steel panels also remain, something Smith calls a “perfect imperfection”. Recycled Perspex has also been used – most notably for the panoramic roof, along with for the grille trim and wheel covers.

Mini Electric designed with Paul Smith
(Mini)

Elements of Paul Smith’s bold use of colours include five stripes in the shell of the door, along with a neon green charging flap.

But it’s the interior where things become especially minimalist, with just about all interior trim removed and leaving the car’s bare shell exposed. The usual large touchscreen in the centre has been ripped out, leaving just an area to keep a smartphone.

A host of recycled materials have also been introduced to the cabin, which notably is free of all leather and chrome. The seats and mats are both fully recyclable, while cork features prominently on the dashboard, door cars and parcel shelf. Mini says this material could ‘provide a substitute for foamed plastics in the future’ thanks to its firmness and soft feel.

Mini Electric designed with Paul Smith
(Mini)

Even the steering wheel has been stripped back and wrapped in the same tape you’d find on a road bike – a nod to Smith’s love of cycling – while the pull handles for the doors are made from orange climbing rope and help to add a splash of colour to the car’s interior.

The Strip continues Mini’s long-running partnership with Paul Smith, which dates back to the 1990s when the two icons developed a limited-run version of the classic Mini, painted in a shade of Blue designed by Smith.

Speaking of the latest model, Smith said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to rethink the iconic Mini. I know and love the existing car, but by respecting the past and looking to the future we have created something very special.

Mini Electric designed with Paul Smith
(Mini)

“I feel very privileged that the Mini team has given me the confidence and freedom to think laterally about the approach to the design of the car. Together, I think we have created something truly unique, by going back to basics, reducing things down and stripping the car.”

Though the Mini Strip will remain as a concept, the British firm says it can be used as a ‘catalyst for more sustainable use of resources in automotive design’.

