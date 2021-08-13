Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Aston Martin reveals the Valkyrie Spider, a convertible with F1 technology

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 12.18pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider has been revealed, bringing a convertible driving experience to the firm’s Formula 1-inspired hypercar.

A few revisions differentiate the Spider from the coupe version to account for the lack of a roof, such as a tweaked carbon-fibre structure and a recalibration of both the active aerodynamics and active chassis systems.

The Valkyrie project has come from a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the technology arm of the Red Bull Racing F1 team.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider
(Aston Martin)

As such, it has technology derived from F1, including the aerodynamics system and the low down driving position.

The high downforce setup comes from the Venturi tunnels that run either side of the cockpit floor, which draw huge amounts of air to feed the rear diffuser. By doing this, the Valkyrie doesn’t need large wings that create drag on the upper bodywork.

To make this a convertible, the Valkyrie gets a bespoke removable roof made from a carbon-fibre panel paired with polycarbonate roof windows. It can be removed by opening the doors and lifting it out of place.

Aston Martin has made modifications to the carbon-fibre tub to accommodate the roof, while the doors have been redesigned to tilt forwards.

The engine remains unchanged from the coupe, with the hybrid V12 making 1,138bhp. It’s capable of more than 205mph with the roof off or over 217mph with it in place.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s chief technical officer, said: “Right from the very beginning of the Aston Martin Valkyrie project we were driven by exacting targets that went way beyond any previous road car and the Valkyrie Spider brings that same ethos to the open cockpit hypercar category.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider and Coupe
(Aston Martin)

“What you see is a simple removable roof panel, but the challenge of remaining true to the Valkyrie concept was anything but. Maintaining aerodynamic performance with the roof removed was of paramount importance, likewise keeping any unavoidable weight gains to an absolute minimum whilst maximising enjoyment for the driver.”

Just 85 examples of the Valkyrie Spider will be made, with Aston Martin saying registrations are already oversubscribed. It will begin allocations soon with first deliveries expected in the second half of 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier