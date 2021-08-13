Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

The new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner is ‘the ultimate in four-door luxury’

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 1.49pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

The luxurious Bentley Flying Spur has been given an even more exclusive makeover courtesy of the firm’s bespoke Mulliner coachbuilding division.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California, the upgraded saloon is being called the ‘pinnacle’ of the Flying Spur range.

As the flagship of the Bentley range it has an impressive list of features, with the exterior getting 22-inch alloy wheels, a double-diamond front grille and chrome lower grille, Mulliner-branded wing vents and jewel fuel and oil caps.

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner
(Bentley)

Inside is where Mulliner’s work is most noticeable, with deep-pile mats, diamond-in-diamond quilting for the seats, leather door covers, and Mulliner-specific graphics on the digital instrument panel.

Mulliner gives buyers the chance to create their own bespoke versions of each car, but there are ‘crafted’ interiors such as Ascot, which includes blue leather on the instrument panel, door trims and headlining, contrasting with light tan leather for the seats.

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner
(Bentley)

Unique to the Mulliner are also electrically operated picnic tables that fold down from the front seats, giving rear seat passengers a place to store items or work from a laptop. It has a leather cover and a recess for a stylus or pen.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is available on all three of the model’s powertrains, meaning it is the first time one of the division’s cars is available with an electrified powertrain. That’s a V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor, which can go from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 177mph. The other options are V8 and W12 engines.

Prices start at £220,100 for the V8 and £230,400 for the W12, with the hybrid’s cost not yet available.

