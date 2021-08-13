592bhp Honda NSX Type S revealed at Monterey Car Week

Honda has pulled the covers off a limited-edition version of the NSX that will act as a last hurrah for the hybrid supercar.

Called Type S, just 350 examples will be built, boasting increased performance and more dynamic ability than the regular model.

It has been revealed by Acura, Honda’s luxury division in America, as the car is built in Ohio, was revealed at the Monterey car Week in California, and will see all but 50 Type S models sold in the country.

The headline news is the increased performance from the powertrain, which combines a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric motor, now making 592bhp and 667Nm of torque, up 27bhp and 22Nm on before.

This has been achieved through the inclusion of the turbochargers used on the NSX GT3 Evo race car, new intercoolers and new fuel injectors. It also has a 20 per cent increase in battery power and a 10 per cent higher battery output.

More performance gains have been found in the nine-speed dual clutch transmission, which now gets a more aggressive downshift and faster upshifts. The driver can now skip several gears when downshifting by holding the paddle down, which sees the car select the lowest possible gear for the current speed.

(Honda)

Further improvements come in the form of chassis updates that improve handling, something also enhanced by the wider track that comes from the new wheels, while uprated Brembo brakes and bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tyres complete the performance car picture.

Inside, there’s a new Alcantara headliner, embroidered Type S logo on the glovebox and NSX logo on the headrests.

The Honda NSX Type S will not officially be sold in the UK, but prices will start at $171,495 (£123,800) in the US. Upgrading to a lightweight package, which adds carbon ceramic brakes and extra carbon-fibre parts, costs from $182,500 (£131,700).