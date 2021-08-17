Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Six limited-edition Lotus Esprit classic cars are heading to auction

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.47am
(The Market)
(The Market)

Six highly sought-after, limited edition Lotus Esprits are heading to auction.

The classic cars are going under the hammer at online classic car auctioneer The Market, with the guide price topping £100,000 for three of the cars.

More than 10,000 examples of the sports car were built by the British firm, with the first introduced in 1976 and built at Lotus’s Hethel factory in Norfolk.

Sporting the iconic wedge-shaped design popular with exotic car designers of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Esprit shot to fame when James Bond piloted one that could convert to a submarine in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.

Lotus Esprit
(The Market)

The first Esprit going up for sale next week is a 1978 Esprit S2 JPS Edition. JPS stands for John Player Special, which was a tobacco company that sponsored Lotus in Formula 1 around the time the Esprit went on sale.

This example wears a version of the iconic black and gold livery and has driven just 13,600 miles. It has a guide price of £75,000 to £100,000.

Next up is a 1981 Esprit Turbo Essex S3, wearing a distinctive blue and red Essex petroleum livery. It has been extensively restored and has just two previous owners. With just 45 of these models ever built it’s incredibly rare, and has a guide price of £105,000 to £150,000.

A 1994 Esprit Sport 300 with a Camel Racing Yellow paint job and blue Alcantara leather upholstery could also hit six figures, with experts expecting it to sell for between £70,000 and £120,000.

Finally, a 1995 Esprit S4 GT Championship Winners Limited Edition and 1995 Esprit S4S could fetch up to £50,000 each, while a 1999 Esprit V8 350S could sell for up to £70,000.

Tristan Judge, director at The Market, said: “To have secured just one of these limited edition Lotus Esprits for sale would have been fantastic but to be able to offer all six from the same private collection is unbelievable.

“It is a great opportunity for aficionados of this iconic British marque to own the Lotus of their dreams.”

The market’s online auction for the six Lotus Esprits starts on Monday August 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier