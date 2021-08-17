Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
5 things to expect from the British Motor Show

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 3.57pm
The British Motor Show is making a comeback this week, with a series of live displays and cars on show.

Taking place from August 19 to 22 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, it’s one of the first major car shows to take place since the pandemic shut most down over the past 18 months.

Here we take a look at what’s happening…

The Live Arena

Drifting Ford Mustang
Television personality Mike Brewer will be on hand to host the Live Arena, where attendees will be able to watch cars being driven around the arena.

The star of this area will be Paul Swift, whose stunt team will wow the crowds twice a day with everything from driving a car on two wheels to drifting. There will also be parades of supercars and classic vehicles as well as a ‘car football’ match with celebrities.

Celebrity guests

Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw of Car SOS
There’s also a live stage, which is being hosted by Car SOS presenters Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend. The pair will be talking about their show, hosting a quiz with audience members, and interviewing celebrity guests such as former cricketer Phil Tufnell and YouTube personality Queen B.

There are also various panels, including how to get a career in the automotive industry, the future of classic cars, and a discussion about the best cars released this year.

Things to do

Sporting Bears Lamborghini Murcielago
Guests won’t only be able to watch others have fun from afar, because there are various interactive aspects of the show. For example, the Sporting Bears Motor Club will be offering passenger rides in exotic cars to raise money for charity, and Caterham will take people out on a drift course.

There’s also a 20-minute driving experience for under 17’s, where they can learn how to drive a manual car with a qualified instructor.

See the latest cars on display

Ford display
A motor show wouldn’t be complete without an exhibition centre, and the new car halls are where you’ll find all of the latest cars that are on sale now, as well as some that aren’t out yet.

There’s also a test drive area, with some manufacturers offering the chance to get behind the wheel of cars in their range.

Everything electric

The car industry is rapidly moving towards electric vehicles as Government initiatives encourage the switch to combat climate change and local pollution.

However, with EV sales still making up a very small market share and many owners unsure about ditching petrol and diesel cars, the show has created a dedicated area for EVs.

This will give attendees the chance to speak to experts and see the vehicles up close.

