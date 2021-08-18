Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
UK Government backs BMW’s long-range EV battery technology with £26 million investment

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 10.57am
(BMW)
(BMW)

A BMW project developing electric vehicle batteries with a range similar to that found on internal combustion engines has received backing from the UK Government.

It’s one of four projects to have received a share of £91.7 million from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Collaborative Research and Development competition for low-carbon car technology.

The BMW UK project, based out of its Oxford plant, will receive £26.2 million and aims to address ‘concerns over how far electric vehicles can travel to rest’.

BMW iX3
The powertrain and battery layout in the recently updated BMW iX3. (BMW)

Currently, electric vehicles can typically travel between 150 and 250 miles per charge, with the top models now seeing in excess of 300 miles. However, many larger petrol and diesel cars could see over 500 miles between top ups.

So-called ‘range anxiety’ is often cited as one of the key reasons why consumers are reluctant to switch to electric vehicles, as they’re concerned about being able to charge if they get caught with a low battery far from home.

Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone said: “Seizing the opportunities that arise from the global green automotive revolution is central to our plans to build back greener, and these winning projects will help make the widespread application and adoption of cutting-edge, clean automotive technology a reality.”

Andreas Loehrke, head of research and design for BMW Motorsport Ltd. UK, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to collaborate with world leading companies to develop high-tech battery technology. It strengthens our UK partner base and safeguards and extends our research and design centre.

The other projects included £9.7m towards ultra-fast-charging batteries, £14.6m for a hydrogen-fuelled heavy goods vehicle engine, and £41.2m to create a ‘radically redesigned’ commercial electric vehicle.

