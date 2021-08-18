Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

394bhp Nissan Z sports car revealed with classic looks

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 12.05pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

The new Nissan Z sports car has been revealed, wearing retro-inspired styling and powered by a powerful V6 engine.

This is the first time the production car has broken cover, following the striking Z Proto concept car that went on show last year.

For all six previous generations of the model, first introduced over 50 years ago, there has been a numeric naming convention such as 370Z, but the new version will simply be known as ‘Z’.

The new Z is clearly inspired by the original car, with its long bonnet, low, rear-biased styling and a large, boxy front grille. The LED headlights have half circles, which are a further nod to the classic.

However, inside it’s purely modern, with a 12.3-inch screen, leather sports seats that were inspired by the firm’s GT-R supercar, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Under the bonnet sits a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine making 394bhp with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic.

Nissan says handling was a key focus for the new model, so it gets more body rigidity than its predecessor, a new power steering system and wider front tyres to make it better in corners.

Nissan Z
(Nissan)

Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer at Nissan, said: “When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world.

“The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality.”

The Nissan Z will go on sale in the United States early next year, but will not officially be coming to the UK. The firm has previously cited the reason for this as a shrinking sports car market and specific emissions regulations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier