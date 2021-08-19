Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Genesis GV60 crossover revealed as premium brand’s first electric car

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 10.53am
(Genesis)
(Genesis)

Genesis has revealed the GV60, its first bespoke electric vehicle, in a detailed gallery of images.

With the production car not due to hit forecourts until early next year, details are currently fairly thin on the ground.

However, what we do know is that it uses Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, with Genesis being the South Korean firm’s luxury division, meaning it can benefit from its technology.

That means it will have the same underpinnings as the highly praised Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the forthcoming Kia EV6, but where those cars have quite dramatic futuristic styling, the GV60 looks a little more restrained – if you ignore the lime green paint colour used for the launch photos, of course.

Genesis GV60
(Genesis)

As such, it should have rapid charging capabilities of up to 350kW and a range of up to 300 miles.

Genesis says the GV60 is the next step in evolving its naming structure, where lower numbers will be more ‘athletic’ and higher numbers focus on a more premium, relaxing experience. This model will therefore sit below the GV70 and GV80 in the line-up as the most driver-focused car from the firm yet.

The GV60 takes design elements from the firm’s existing cars but adapts them for an electric vehicle. The huge grille that typically dominates Genesis front ends has been widened and placed lower in the front grille because electric vehicles don’t have the same cooling requirements as internal combustion engines.

Genesis GV60
(Genesis)

The quad lamp design remains, while the bonnet has a ‘clamshell’ design that includes the front fenders. From the side profile there is a clear coupe-like swoop to the rear of the roof with a sporty spoiler.

Jump inside and there’s a pair of ‘floating’ displays that stretch from behind the wheel to the centre of the dashboard, which include the digital instrument binnacle and infotainment screen. Small displays in the doors show the digital wing mirrors, and between the passengers sits a drive gear selector called a ‘Crystal Sphere’, which hides away when not needed.

The Genesis GV60 is one of three electric vehicles to come from the firm in Europe over the next year. Pricing and specification details have not yet been announced, but it is expected to go on sale in early 2022.

