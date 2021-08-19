Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Citroen reveals updated Grand C4 SpaceTourer will cost from £28,630

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.21pm
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

The Grand C4 SpaceTourer has been updated, and now Citroen has revealed its pricing and specification.

The seven-seat MPV is available to order now ahead of October deliveries, with prices starting at £28,630.

Trim level options have been streamlined so the new model is only available in its most popular specifications – Sense and Shine – meaning the old entry level trim is gone, improving the standard specification.

Citroen Grand C$ SpaceTourer
(Citroen)

One diesel engine option has also been removed to focus on more popular alternatives. There’s still a 128bhp diesel that’s available with a six-speed manual on Sense trim, or the manual and an eight-speed automatic on Shine versions.

A 128bhp petrol engine marks the less expensive option in both trim levels, and is also available with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

The range opens with the Sense specification, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, 3D-effect rear lights and a reversing camera. On-board specification includes a 12-inch panoramic central display and seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Upgrade to Shine – which represented 60 per cent of sales for the previous model – and you get a panoramic sunroof and ‘intelligent’ headlights that can dip the beam automatically to prevent dazzling other drivers.

Other equipment includes adaptive cruise control, advanced driver assistance systems and a park assist function.

Prices start at £28,630 for Sense models with a petrol engine and manual gearbox, with diesels starting at £30,275. Shine models start at £30,880 with the same petrol engine, or £30,525 for a diesel.

