Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Diesel buyers could be spearheading the switch to electric vehicles

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.25pm
(VW)
(VW)

The switch towards electric vehicles is being driven by those traditional searching for diesel cars, according to new data.

Online car marketplace BuyaCar.co.uk has analysed hundreds of thousands of searches where buyers specified the type of fuel they were looking for, and found EV searches are eating into those for diesel.

Over the same period, petrol searches remained at a consistent level while EVs increased in line with a decrease for diesel. This suggests petrol buyers are less inclined to be looking to switch to electric.

BuyaCar says search trends tend to be fairly inconsistent, with spikes coming from big news stories, such as when the Government confirmed petrol and diesel car sales would be phased out from 2030.

However, over the past year search quantities have evened out, giving a clearer picture of how buying intent is evolving. As EV searches have increased, hybrid searches have gone the same way.

Electric vehicles searches still remain quite low, at about 6.6 per cent and 7.6 per cent in Q1 and Q2 this year. So far in Q3, EV searches have risen again to 8.7 per cent.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “What is perhaps most interesting about these figures is the implication that while petrol is holding steady in the minds of car buyers, the increase in EV-curiosity is coming at the expense of diesel in particular, rather than across the board.

“While EVs remain a niche area in the mass market for cars, these figures do indicate that they are increasingly at the forefront of buyers’ minds during at least the research phase when they are looking to change their car.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier