BMW expands its Individual paint colour options to 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 12.13pm
BMW has expanded its Individual paint colour choices to include the 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Usually reserved for its more expensive models, BMW Individual brings a choice of 160 colour choices – or buyers can create their own colour that will be mixed specially for them.

Black and white remain the most popular colours for cars, but the German firm says ‘customers are increasingly seeking more expressive and individual paintwork’.

BMW says the move has proved popular with buyers already, but because just five can be painted per day, the lead time for Individual cars is about 10 weeks. These vehicles get extra service and supervision, as the sign-off process has to be completed manually instead of the usual automation.

Frozen Black and Frozen Orange are currently the only two matt finishes, with BMW saying these take about 30 minutes longer to prepare as defects cannot be treated in the same way as conventional paint.

Although Individual paint choices have only just started at the Leipzig factory where the 1 and 2 Series are built, orders are filled until the end of the year. A few favourites are already starting to emerge, too, with yellows, blues, reds and violet shades proving most popular. Meanwhile, BMW Japan has ordered 180 1 Series with special paint jobs.

The colours range from the subtle to the extravagant. For example, the blues range from the rich Centennial Blue to the bright Riviera Blue, while Lagoon Green is a deep tone contrasting with the Mint Green pastel shade sitting at the other end of the scale.

There’s even Rosso Corsa, which is the red shade used by Ferrari.

