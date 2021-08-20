Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Kia Soul Maxx replaces First Edition launch model

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 1.36pm
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has replaced the First Edition trim level used to launch the Soul EV with a new Maxx specification.

Available to order now, it’s the only specification available on the electric crossover.

It retains the unique styling that has made it stand out in the market as a genuinely characterful alternative, though Maxx models get the new Kia logo inside and out.

Kia Soul EV Maxx
(Kia)

Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Two new paint options have also been introduced, with the single-tone Snow White Pearl offered as standard and a two-tone red body with black roof that costs £575 extra. Two other two-tone options remain available, which are Quartz Black with Red and Neptune Black with Black.

Other features include a 10-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control and full LED headlights.

Kia Soul EV Maxx
(Kia)

Like the First Edition, the Maxx gets a 64kWh battery pack, which promises a range of up to 280 miles between charges. This is paired with an electric motor making 201bhp and 395Nm of torque, while the battery is capable of taking up to a 100kW charge.

The Kia Soul EV Maxx costs from £32,445 after the plug-in car grant is applied and benefits from the firm’s impressive seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

