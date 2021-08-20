Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The best wild beauty spots for your next summer road trip

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 5.43pm
(Mini)
(Mini)

The UK’s buzzword of 2021 is ‘staycation’, as foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad too complex and unpredictable for most.

As such, most people are sticking to holidays on home soil this year, leading many to research the UK’s most idyllic spots for a summer road trip.

The team at Mini UK have down their own research, trying to find the best hidden gems the UK has to offer. With many of the more obvious spots sure to be jam-packed with crowds in 2021, this list tries to suggest places where there will be fewer tourists to jostle for position with.

  1. Uyea, Scotland
  2. Llyn Dinas, Wales
  3. Binevenagh, Northern Ireland

Taking the top spot is Uyea, and if the description is anything to go by, it’s unlikely you’ll encounter too many people on your travels there. It’s an uninhabited island off the Northmavine peninsula in Shetland, Scotland – and it’s only possible to get on or off at low tide.

There are natural arches along the rocky coastline and challenging rock climbs that will appeal to more adventurous types.

In second place is Llyn Dinas in Wales, a beautiful lake surrounded by mountains in the north of the country. Taking the final spot on the podium is Binevenagh in Northern Ireland. It’s a mountain with a plateau that extends for around six miles, with sheer cliff faces alongside.

Mini Countryman
(Mini)

Rounding out the top five are two English locations: Gaping Gill in North Yorkshire and Whiteless Pike in Cumbria.

The rest of the top 10 includes Llyn Glaslyn, Wales; Pedn Vounder Beach, England; Sgwd Yr Eira, Wales; The Roaches, England and Fingal’s Cave, Scotland.

The list has been put together to celebrate the launch of the firm’s Big Days Out Index, which can be found on the Mini UK website. It has over 100 locations marked on a map, letting you find the best places to visit near your home or holiday destination.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier