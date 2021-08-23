Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

101-year-old gets behind the wheel of electric Ford – 90 years after first driving a Model T

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 10.48am
(Ford)
(Ford)

A 101-year-old driver has been given the chance to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, 90 years after his first driving experience.

Born in 1920, Harold Baggott’s first driving experience came behind the wheel of a Ford Model T at the age of 10. He would drive his family’s milk delivery float on a local farm.

Baggott got his driving licence in 1936 in the first year they were introduced, and got his first car one year later. He bought the Ford 8 Popular for £100, and replaced it with a Ford Anglia the following year.

The family has owned 20 Fords in that time, as well as a large number of commercial vehicle chassis that have been converted into coaches for a fleet of 140 run by their travel and coach business.

Ford set up the chance for Baggott to have another go in a Model T, driving a 1915 version from the company heritage collection. He was then given the chance to drive the new Mustang Mach-E, the firm’s new electric SUV.

The 101-year-old drove the EV from Beaulieu in the New Forest, Hampshire, to the former shipbuilding village of Bucklers Hard.

L-R - Felix Baggott (15), Adam Baggott, Jonathan Baggott, Harold Baggott (101), David Baggott, Penny Baggott, Nicola Baggott, Sam Gooch, Caroline Holmes.Front - Charlie Baggott (12)
Baggott and family. (Ford)

He said: “Since the age of 10, I’ve retained my interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to.

“I have reminisced about my driving history with the Model T and seen what the future has in store. It was exciting to get behind the wheel of what I expect to see my great grandchildren will be driving.”

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first bespoke electric vehicle. There are single- and twin-electric motor versions, with the long range model able to go up to 379 miles between charges.

The Model T, meanwhile, has a 2.9-litre petrol engine making about 20bhp that was capable of up to 45mph.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]