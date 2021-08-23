Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Skoda introduces all-wheel-drive 80x SportLine model to electric Enyaq line-up

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 12.00pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has introduced a new all-wheel-drive model to its electric Enyaq line-up.

Called 80x SportLine, it’s also the most powerful version of the model and will cost from £46,610.

Regular Enyaqs have a single electric motor on the rear axle, but the SportLine has a second motor fitted to the front axle.

It therefore delivers significantly more torque than others in the range – 425Nm to be precise – reducing its 0-60mph time to 6.7 seconds.

Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine
(Skoda)

This version gets a large 82kWh battery pack, which results in a range of up to 303 miles between charges. It also has a charging capacity of up to 125kW, meaning it can go from 0-80 per cent charge in 38 minutes when using a fast public charger. Using a 7.2kW home wallbox it takes 13 hours to go from empty to full.

Like the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq SportLine, a sports suspension system is fitted as standard, which sees the ride height reduced by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. This reduces the centre of gravity, improving cornering agility, while the drive mode selector lets the driver choose between sporty or more economical driving modes.

Equipment includes full LED Matrix headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front sports seats with black headlining and upholstery, and a three-spoke heated leather steering wheel.

Skoda Enyaq iV SportLine
(Skoda)

It also gets extensive safety equipment and driver aids, tinted windows, tri-zone climate control and an integrated umbrella.

The new Skoda Enyaq 80x SportLine is available to order now with deliveries starting later this year.

The Enyaq range starts with the 60 trim. Prices start at £32,010 with the government plug-in car grant applied, and standard equipment includes LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument display and 13-inch infotainment screen. It can travel up to 331 miles per charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]