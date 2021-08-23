Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
End of lockdown brought increased car theft in the UK

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 2.50pm
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Belfast.
The easing of coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions brought with it a noticeable increase in car thefts, according to new data.

Stolen vehicle recovery experts Tracker revealed that the volume of theft activity was up 32 per cent at the end of June, compared with the end of January, when lockdown was in full swing.

Tracker says it recovered over £4.2 million-worth of stolen vehicles during January to June, with 4x4s accounting for more than half of that at £2.6m.

A Range Rover Sport worth £94,000 had the dubious honour of being the most expensive vehicle recovered by the firm, with Range Rovers and Land Rovers accounted for 29 per cent of all stolen vehicles in that six-month period.

May was particularly busy for criminals, who got back to work as soon as restrictions were lifted. In that month, thefts were three times higher than in January, with the average vehicle valued at just over £31,000.

Keyless cars are still the top target, accounting for 92 per cent of the stolen cars in the first half of the year. Stealing these cars is relatively easy for criminals, who can simply boost the fob’s signal from inside the house to trick the car into thinking it’s nearby, which unlocks it.

Experts recommend leaving the key inside the house as far as possible from your car, windows and doors, or placing it in a Faraday cage when not in use to block the signal.

Clive Wain, head of police liaison at Tracker, said: “Now that almost all restrictions have formally been lifted, all car owners need to be aware of the risk and take steps to protect their vehicles, beyond relying on a factory-fitted alarm.

“Visible physical deterrents that help dissuade many would-be criminals include alarm systems, wheel clamps and steering locks.

“Those with keyless entry vehicles also need to safeguard their key fob, for example, keeping them inside a metal container that blocks the key’s signal so it cannot be extended to remotely unlock and start the vehicle.”

