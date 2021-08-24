Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is a £123,900 super-SUV

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.56am
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

A new special edition version of the Range Rover Sport SVR has been introduced, bringing new paint options and a bespoke interior.

Designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team, this ‘Ultimate’ version of the hot SUV has two new paint colours exclusive to the model. Called Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss, they have a highly reflective fine white glass flake in the solid base coat that ‘sparkles’.

The model has been given a makeover by the SV Bespoke team, including the black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, and the white edging used on the fenders.

Range Rover SVR Ultimate Edition
(Land Rover)

Inside, there are specially commissioned B-pillar badges, black anodised metal gearshift paddles, and Ultimate Edition illuminated treadplates.The firm recommends the Ebony and Cirrus interior combination, which adds lightweight Performance Seats upholstered in Windsor leather and contrasting Suedecloth.

Other features include a body-coloured carbon-fibre bonnet, 22-inch forged alloy wheels and black brake callipers, as well as a black contrasting roof and various other black parts.

Hannah Custance, design manager at SV Colour and Materials, said: “Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality.

“This is the first SV Bespoke edition we’ve offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.”

The Range Rover SVR has a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine making 567bhp and 700Nm of torque, which makes it capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 176mph.

The SVR Ultimate Edition is on sale now, priced from £123,900. It will make its public debut at the Salon Privé car show at Blenheim Palace on September 1-5.

