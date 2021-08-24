Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ford Focus ST Edition brings adjustable suspension for more agile handling

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 12.42pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has introduced a special edition version of its Focus ST hot hatch, designed to bring extra handling ability.

The new ‘Edition’ model has a bespoke adjustable suspension system and lightweight alloy wheels, a combination that has been tested extensively at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

The suspension is a two-way adjustable coilover setup from motorsport specialists KW Automotive, with powder-coated springs in Ford Performance Blue. This provides a ride height lowered by 10mm over the standard ST, with a drop of up to 20mm available.

Ford Focus ST Edition
(Ford)

There’s plenty of adjustability on offer, with 12 jounce settings and 16 rebound settings to allow drivers to fine-tune their experience.

Lightweight alloy wheels further improve handling by reducing unsprung mass by 10 per cent at each corner of the vehicle. The wheels also reduce the demand on the suspension, improving tyre contact with the road and improving grip.

The Focus ST Edition uses the same 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine as the regular ST, with an output of 276bhp and 420Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Unlike the regular model, the Edition is not available with the diesel engine or estate body style.

Ford Focus ST Edition
(Ford)

On the outside, the Edition has an Azura Blue paint job with gloss black details, including the roofl. Inside, the part-leather Recaro seats get blue stitching, as does the steering wheel and various other areas of the cabin.

The Ford Focus ST Edition is available to order now, with prices starting at £35,785, a premium of £2,500 over the regular model.

