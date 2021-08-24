Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Nissan Qashqai sales top 10,000 across Europe

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 5.32pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has announced that it had sold more than 10,000 new Qashqai crossovers in Europe by the end of June.

Deliveries of the new model – which is built in the UK at the firm’s Sunderland factory – began in the summer. Nissan has also confirmed more than 2,700 orders have been taken in the UK.

The third-generation crossover was unveiled in February and hit dealer forecourts earlier in the summer. It’s an incredibly important car for Nissan in the UK, regularly finding its way into the 10 best-selling cars each month.

New Nissan Qsshqai on 71 plate
(Nissan)

In fact, despite the new one just going on sale, Nissan had no issues shifting the previous generation earlier this year. The crossover is the ninth best-selling car in the UK so far this year, delivering almost 18,000 units.

The latest generation saw a big update for the Qashqai, which now sits on a new vehicle platform. It received a stylish new exterior design, improved interior technology, and mild hybrid petrol engines.

Nicolas Verneuil, Nissan Motor GB sales director, said: “The all new Qashqai represents the best of Nissan: outstanding design, innovative yet intuitive technology, and an efficient and electrified drive that’s also agile and enjoyable.

New Nissan Qsshqai and Leaf on 71 plate
(Nissan)

‘‘We’re delighted with the early response to the car and the number of customer orders to date has exceeded our expectations by far.’’

The new car industry has been hit hard over the past two years. Sales nosedived in 2020 as dealerships were forced to close, then 2021 saw a shortage of semiconductor computer chips that have forced some manufacturers to pause production.

Despite this shortage, sales are up about 25 per cent on 2020, and manufacturers will be hoping that September’s number plate change will bring the usual boost in sales.

